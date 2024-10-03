Irish punters ignore Simon Harris as odds crash on snap election

Irish punters are convinced a general election is imminent as the chances of a 2024 visit to the ballot box plummeted into a red-hot odds-on 1/7 on Thursday with BoyleSports.

Simon Harris insisted this week his plans for the government to see out its full term remain unchanged. At the same time, Tánaiste Micheál Martin repeated his assessment that February 2025 would be the ‘ideal date’ to hold the election.

However, rumours are swirling that voters will be flocking to polling stations next month, with opposition parties accusing the coalition of delivering a ‘giveaway’ budget this week to help them win the election.

Odds of 4/1 are now available on the next Irish general election in 2025, with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil enjoying recent surges at the opinion polls. Those figures have triggered a swing in the odds also, with Fine Gael (4/7) and Fianna Fáil (9/4) overtaking Sinn Féin (11/4) in the betting stakes on who will return with the most seats.

Advertisement

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Punters up and down the country clearly aren’t being swayed by what Simon says because they remain convinced a big announcement is on the way and it’s not often we see 1/7 shots beaten.”

Most Seats At the Next Irish General Election

4/7 Fine Gael

9/4 Fianna Fáil

Advertisement

11/4 Sinn Féin

Year of the next Irish general election

1/7 2024

4/1 2025

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.