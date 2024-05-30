Irish Rail propose new timetables to cater South East region

Irish Rail has announced proposals for new timetables across the country including services that would cater the South East region.

They include the Dublin to Waterford and Dublin to Rosslare routes.

Irish Rail are proposing the changes to the timetables will be in place by the end of August and are asking for opinions from the public.

The announcement from Irish Rail could mean the arrival of the long awaited late trains from Dublin to Kilkenny and Waterford.

The proposals announced today outline a new departure time from Dublin to Carlow. It would now depart five minutes later than it's current time slot of 8:15pm and would extend to Bagnelstown, Kilkenny, Thomastown and Waterford.

While the Carlow to Heuston service would now start from Waterford, begining at 8:20pm, taking in Thomastown, Kilkenny, Bagnelstown and Carlow.

In Wexford, the the Gorey to Connolly Station late train could been deferred to 10:15pm, while the Saturday morning Gorey to Dundalk service will now end at Connolly.

While on Sundays, the Rosslare to Connolly services have each been altered by 5 minutes, however no new services have been proposed.

The proposals also include significant changes to DART and commuter services in the capital.

Irish Rail is asking for opinions on two options to make it happen - allow longer journey times from the North to have more services within the commuter belt, or shorten the journey to Belfast and have less frequent services within the the greater Dublin area.

Proposed Timetable Changes August 2024

Dublin – Waterford – Dublin:

20:15 hrs Heuston/Carlow (Mon-Sat) is deferred to 20:20 hrs and now also extended to Waterford additionally serving Muine Bheag, Kilkenny & Thomastown. This will provide a later last service for stations between Dublin & Carlow to Muine Bheag, Kilkenny, Thomastown & Waterford on Mondays to Saturdays.

21:37 hrs Carlow/Heuston (Mon-Sat) will now commence from Waterford at 20:20 hrs additionally serving Thomastown, Kilkenny & Muine Bheag. This will now provide a later last service from Waterford, Thomastown, Kilkenny & Muine Bheag for stations between Carlow & Dublin on Mondays to Saturdays. There will also be intermediate timing changes to this service from Carlow to Heuston, please consult the draft timetable for full details.

1:00 hrs Waterford/Heuston (Mon-Sat) will have slight intermediate time changes at Kildare & Newbridge. Arrival time into Dublin Heuston will be at 13:15 hrs, 1 minute later than present.

On Sundays: There will be will a retiming of all services including a new additional trip in each direction between Dublin & Waterford, bringing the total to 5 services each way. Trains from Dublin Heuston will be: 09:10 hrs, 13:15 hrs, 15:15 hrs, 17:35 hrs & 18:50 hrs. Trains from Waterford will be: 09:05 hrs, 12:00 hrs, 14:00 hrs, 16:00 hrs & 18:25 hrs. Please consult the draft timetables for full details.



Dublin – Rosslare – Dublin:

Monday to Friday: 09:33 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is advanced to 09:28 hrs. 13:33 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is advanced to 13:28 hrs. 16:33 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is advanced to 16:28 hrs. 17:33 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is advanced to 17:28 hrs. 18:35 hrs Connolly/Wexford is advanced to 18:28 hrs. 20:05 hrs Connolly/Gorey is deferred to 20:08 hrs. 05:50 hrs Gorey/Connolly is advanced to 05:45 hrs. 05:35 hrs Rosslare/Dundalk will now operate to Connolly Station only. 07:20 hrs Rosslare/Connolly is advanced to 07:15 hrs. 12:55 hrs Rosslare/Connolly is advanced to 12:50 hrs. 17:30 hrs Rosslare/Connolly is deferred to 17:55 hrs. 22:10 hrs Gorey/Connolly is deferred to 22:15 hrs.

Saturday: 13:25 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is deferred to 13:55 hrs. 18:35 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is deferred to 18:40 hrs. 06:45 hrs Gorey/Dundalk will now operate to Connolly Station only. 07:20 hrs Rosslare/Connolly operates with altered timings throughout, arriving in Connolly 2 minutes later than present. 12:55 hrs Rosslare/Connolly is deferred to 13:15 hrs. 18:00 hrs Rosslare/Connolly is deferred to 18:05 hrs.

Sundays: 10:25 hrs Connolly/Rosslare operates with altered timings throughout, arriving in Rosslare 4 minutes later than present. 13:35 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is deferred to 13:45 hrs. 18:40 hrs Connolly/Rosslare is deferred to 18:45 hrs. 09:40 hrs Rosslare/Connolly is deferred to 09:45 hrs. 14:15 hrs Rosslare/Connolly is advanced to 14:10 hrs. 18:05 hrs Rosslare/Connolly operates with altered timings throughout, arriving in Connolly 5 minutes later than present.



