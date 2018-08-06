Irish Rail releases full details of services for Papal Mass on August 26

06 August 2018

Irish Rail has announced it will provide capacity for up to 250,000 journeys for those travelling for the Papal Mass in Phoenix Park on Sunday, August 26.

The rail operator says that extra trains will operate to and from Dublin on all Intercity routes, and a high-frequency DART and Commuter service will operate also.

[h2]Intercity[/h2]

It says that advance booking of Intercity train travel is mandatory for the Papal mass on Sunday, August 26.

This will apply to regular services, and extra trains which will operate from Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Rosslare and Waterford to Dublin in the morning and for return travel that evening.

Irish Rail is stressing that “Intercity train tickets will not be available for sale on the day and that there will be no access for anyone to Intercity trains who does not have a ticket or reservation.”

Customers are advised to book their tickets as soon as possible as trains will sell out.

For existing ticket holders, including free travel pass holders and season ticket holders, an advance reservation is essential for travel on the Sunday. Reservations for this date are free of charge, and can also be booked at www.irishrail.ie and will not be available at stations.

Those travelling by Intercity should also note:

Customers must travel on the train they book – due to high demand, there is no flexibility to change to other services

Trains will have unallocated seating. Please take any available seat on your train

[h2]DART and Commuter services[/h2]

Irish Rail says that extra DART and Commuter services will operate on the day before and after the mass.

The National Transport Authority has announced that holders of tickets to the Papal Mass travelling in the Short Hop Zone (DART, and between city centre and Balbriggan, M3 Parkway, Kilcock, Sallins, Kilcoole) can avail of free public transport on this date.

Irish Rail advises:

Additional services will operate on DART services, as well as Maynooth/M3 Parkway, Northern Commuter (Drogheda/Dundalk), and Heuston Commuter routes

Public transport services, including rail, will get you to and from events faster, and bring you closer, with major restrictions in place for private cars

Please take account of the walking distance from your station to the Papal Cross, and allow time for this walk when choosing your train times

There are over 6,500 car parking spaces in Greater Dublin area train stations, including 1,300 spaces in M3 Parkway alone

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to playing a major role in bringing customers to and from the World Meeting of Families events. The Phoenix Park mass is the largest single event the country has hosted since Pope John Paul II visited in 1979.

[quote]”We cannot stress how essential it is for customers to book Intercity travel in advance – this will ensure that all can travel to and from the event in comfort.”[/quote]

“In addition, with Dublin area road restrictions, our extensive DART and Commuter service together with free travel in the Dublin area for those with Papal Mass tickets mean you can travel to access points like Connolly, Ashtown, Navan Road Parkway and Heuston conveniently.”

[h2]Knock shrine event[/h2]

There are also special services from Westport, Ballina and Athlone to and from Claremorris for the Knock shrine event on Sunday, August 26, including a free Bus Éireann bus transfer to and from Knock.

As with Intercity services to and from Dublin, anyone who wishes to travel on these services must pre-book their rail ticket as there will be no ticket sales on the day.

Those holding an existing ticket or are a free travel pass holder must reserve seats in advance of the event.

Full details on rail services for the World Meeting of Families events are available at www.irishrail.ie

