Irish Rail to amend new timetable following complaints

Irish Rail is to amend their new train timetable following numerous complaints from customers.

The new timetable came into effect on 26th August after assessing suggestions from members of the public during the summer.

However, the new current timetable is set to change after issues with lengthy wait times and busy services.

In a statement, the company says a new timetable will come into effect on Monday after discussions with the National Transport Authority.

It reads: "Iarnród Éireann advises customers that a number of changes will be made to the new timetable from Monday 16th September to improve punctuality on your rail services.

"As with all major timetable changes, we closely monitor its implementation to identify any issues which arise which may impact service performance.

"We apologise to customers for the punctuality performance since the implementation of the new timetable on Monday 26th August last, with timing issues leading to congestion in the Connolly Station area.

"Having analysed these issues, and liaised with the NTA, we will implement a number of time changes from next Monday 16th September which will improve punctuality for our customers.

"This will involve time changes mainly of between 3 and 7 minutes on a range of services on the Maynooth and Drogheda lines, with some minor changes on other routes to/from Connolly also.

"We look forward to delivering improved punctuality, and again apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused over recent weeks."

South East

People in the South East welcomed the changes when they came into effect last month with extra services for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford,

It also saw intercity train services to/from Galway and Waterford – with later final departures to/from both cities. Extra Heuston/Waterford service in each direction took effect in the new timetable on August 26th. While a new 21:25 Wexford to Gorey service was added, delivering a later evening connection from Wexford to Dublin Connolly.

The new timetable to come into effect on Monday 16th September sees most changes to Maynooth and Drogheda services.

However, there is one change for people in the region.

An additional stop at the Grand Canal Dock station will be added on the Monday to Friday 12:50pm Rosslare to Connolly rail service.

The full list of changes can be found on the Irish Rail website.