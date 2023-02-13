Irish soldier dies in horror skydiving accident

An Irish soldier has died in a skydiving accident in Spain. Company Sergeant Declan "Doc" O'Connell from Newbridge, Kildare is believed to be in his early 50s and was off duty when the accident occurred.

Skydiving was a hobby of his which he began in 2004. He travelled to Russia and Spain to pursue this.

The Defence Forces confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday, and said his family members are being informed of the news.

“The Defence Forces can confirm that a serving member has died in a parachuting accident in Spain" it said.

It is understood that the Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with the Defence Force's member's family at this stage.

No further details are available at this time as it is unclear how the accident happened.

Declan was big into sports and some of his clubs have paid tribute to him online.

The Kildare Gaelic Masters County GAA football team paid tribute to their "teammate and friend."

"Our sincere condolences to his partner Audrey and the apple of his eye Niamh that spent a lot of her time down with us at training and at our matches cheering her Da on," a statement said.

"Doc was a gentleman and always gave it his all when he was with us," it added.

The tragic news follows the death of of Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon in December, Pte Rooney was shot dead while on duty.

Suncroft AFC also paid tribute to its former over-35s team captain.

It read: "Devastating news breaking today of the sudden passing of Doc O'Connell.

"Doc was former captain of our over 35s. Anyone that knew him as a player would tell you he was tough as nails but an absolute gent.

"It is a dark day and we send our condolences to Doc's family, friends and Defence Force colleagues. May you Rest In Peace Doc".

Kildare District Darts League also shared its condolences to Declan's family.

It said: "Evening all. Some sad news to report this evening

"The committee would like to pass on its condolences to the family and friends of Declan O'Connell of Flanagans darts team, who tragically passed away today.

"Doc has been a KDDL member for over a decade, and won the league in 2017 and last season with Flanagans.

"As a mark of respect to Doc and his family, this Tuesday's singles tournament in The Townhouse has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

"Our thoughts are with Doc, his family and friends and all at Flanagans Darts Team.

"R.I.P Doc".