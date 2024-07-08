Irish teens turning to OnlyFans to earn money, according ISPCC

Irish teenagers are turning to OnlyFans to earn money, according to the ISPCC.

It has revealed 10 young people have reached out in the past eight to 12 months, admitting to accessing the adult subscription site.

The organisation has noted an increase in the number of children selling content on the platform because they don't receive pocket money from their parents.

Tanya Ward, CEO of the Children's Rights Alliance, says it's concerning they can get past the age verification on the website.

"I think an investigation needs to be carried out by OnlyFans in the short-term to see how this has actually happened.

"I would also like to see if there's a potential Garda investigation in relation to this.

"I was absolutely shocked that young people are putting themselves forward to sell themselves - it is a slippery slope on the way to prostitution," she said.

Reporting by Emily Keegan

