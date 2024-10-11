Irish troops safe after Israel fire on UN Peacekeeping outposts

All Irish troops are safe and accounted for after Israel fired on UN peacekeeping outposts in southern Lebanon.

Israel is being condemned here for targeting the area where no Irish members of the Defence Forces were present.

Two non-Irish UN peacekeepers were injured in the attack.

Security and Defence Analyst Declan Power believes Israel only wants to intimidate, not injure the peacekeepers:

"I don't think the Israeli intent is to directly harm the peacekeepers, but they want to harass them.

"Whether that is being guided from the top down - that remains to be seen.

"It does need to be reigned in if it's not something that is a strategy because it's very easy for people to get seriously hurt when you're using high-level military munitions in this way, he said.

It comes as 22 people have been killed and 117 wounded in Israeli strikes on two densely packed neighbourhoods in central Beirut.

The Israel Defense Forces previously described the neighbourhoods as Hezbollah-affiliated.

It's believed the strike was aimed at taking out a senior Hezbollah leader.

