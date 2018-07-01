Irish Water can carry out special read of meters if water is being wasted

01 July 2018

Irish Water has said it can do a special read of water meters if households or businesses are wasting water.

A hosepipe ban kicks in tomorrow in the Greater Dublin area and could be extended to other areas.

File photo. Credit: Pixabay/Creative Commons.

The company has confirmed it does check meters to monitor usage and find leaks.

However, they said they are not setting out to catch people in order to fine or prosecute them during the water conservation period.

General Manager Eamon Gallen says Irish Water hopes no one will flout the ban.

“We expect that most people will be law-abiding and the order will be adhered to by the vast majority of the public,” he said.

“We will act in cases where there is an excessive amount of usage, but we would hope that this would only be in a small number of cases.”

“We read the meters regularly so we can understand how much water customers use and to help us identify where there are leaks on private properties.

“If we see meters that have a high flow of continued usage we write to the customers to advise them about this and we offer to send out a leak detection team,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gorse fires are affecting visibility on a number of roads in Co Wicklow.

Emergency services are at the scene north of Macreddin Village.

Pedestrians and drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area between Sally gap and Glencree due to poor visibility from forest fires.

Pedestrians and Motorists please use extreme caution in the area between Sally gap and Glencree due to poor visibility from forest fires. Please obey the road signs as serious risks involved if not heeded. pic.twitter.com/R8zoLNtTFB — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 1, 2018

There has also been an increase in the number of hikers getting into difficulty in the hills since the heatwave began.

Kerry Mountain Rescue are reporting a surge in cases involving heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

Climbers are advised to carry plenty of water and suncream with them, as well as a light jacket in case the weather changes.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss