Irish Water is considering whether to extend the nationwide hosepipe ban beyond July.

It is analysing the data from the first full week of pressure reductions in the Greater Dublin Area and working with local authorities to develop a plan.

A decision is expected later today and any potential changes to the current restrictions will come into effect next week.

The hosepipe ban was first introduced in the Greater Dublin Area at the start of the month.

It was the first time Irish Water has imposed a nationwide ban.

Those found in breach of the ban could face a fine of €125.

