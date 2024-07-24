Irish woman (30s) killed in hit and run incident in Peru

An Irish woman has been killed in a hit and run incident in Peru.

The woman in her 30s was knocked down by a bus in the city of Trujillo in the early hours of Monday.

Local media reports suggest the bus was being driven at speed and failed to stop at the scene.

It is understood the victim had been living in Peru and teaching English.

According to the Irish Mirror, local media are reporting that the victim was 35 years old.

It is understood the incident happened shortly after 4am in the El Porvenir district of San Martín.

