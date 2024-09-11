Irish woman dies near Sardinia coast after being swept out to sea

An Irish woman has died off the coast of Sardinia.

Local media report the 62-year-old was killed yesterday after being swept into the sea near Portu Maga.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

It's the second death of an Irish person on the island in the past week.

39-year-old Kilkenny native John Bergin was found dead over the weekend.

His body was recovered on the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara mining trail over the weekend.

In a statement, the family thanked emergency services, the Irish Embassy and locals for all of their help.

It read: "The Bergin family would like to thank the mountain rescue, the emergency services, the helicopter pilots, the drone operators, the Carbinierie, the police force, the Irish Embassy, the search dogs, and the medical team who helped with the search, found our brother John and took care of him.

"We also thank the La Ginestra agency. We will be forever grateful for the support and love the Sardinians have shown us these past few days.

The family have asked for privacy at this time.

