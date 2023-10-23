Play Button
Irish woman shot dead in suspected New York murder-suicide

An NYPD officer stands guard outside the New York Police Department in Time Square on October 5, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Police in New York are investigating the death of an Irish woman.

The body of Denise Morgan was found at an apartment in Queens in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police had been called to reports of gunshots and discovered the body of the 39-year-old from Co Louth along with the remains of a 33-year-old man who was known to her.

Local media in New York are describing the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide.

In a post on Facebook, the Cottage Bar and Restaurant in New York said the sudden loss of Denise Morgan had left them in "shock and sorrow".

"Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her," the post said.

