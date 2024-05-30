Play Button
Irishman dies in suspected drowning in Spain

Photo: Getty
An Irish tourist has died in a suspected drowning on Spain’s Costa Dorada.

The 72-year-old was rescued from the water shortly after midday on Wednesday.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead just before 1pm.

The incident happened at La Pedrera beach, near the popular resort town of Salou.

It is understood the man's wife had been unable to reach him and told the receptionists at their hotel.

Staff contacted an emergency services coordination centre and were informed of the earlier incident, leading to the man being identified.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Thursday.

This incident is the fourth drowning so far this year in the province of Tarragona.

Gerard Couzens

