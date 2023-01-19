Irishman in Australia drowns while trying to rescue his daughter

A 45-year-old Irishman's drowned in Australia while trying to rescue his daughter.

It happened at a popular beach in New South Wales yesterday.

Police say a couple and their three children were in shallow water at Lennox Head, when their daughter was swept out to sea on a body board.

Her father swam out to her but wasn't able to bring her back to shore,

Advertisement

His wife and the girl were able to reach the beach and raise the alarm.

According to the Irish Times, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was available to provide consular assistance if required.