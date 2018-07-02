As we continue to bask in the good weather, flocking to beaches, rivers, and lakes across the country, the #hosepipeban prompts a question that we as Irish people have rarely said before.

Are we sick of the heat?

These people seem to think so:

Okay.

I’m saying it. I’m sick of the heat. — Leanne Woodfull (@LeanneWoodfull) June 29, 2018

I’m ready for fall. Sick of the bugs. Sick of the heat. Sick of the rain. I need crispness and low humidity 😒 — Mr. What Zit Tooya (@BrinaPitts) June 27, 2018

Okay I’m sick of this heat and I’m ready to go snowboarding — sydney nicole (@Syd_stuntz) July 2, 2018

I hate complaining about the heat as I know it’s a godsend that Ireland is actually getting sun …. but frig me it’s warm 🤒🔥☀️ — Hannah Banana 😂 (@Morrisssey_) June 29, 2018

here I’m gonna have to move I rely on Ireland being cold and rainy I hate the heat and I’m dying of hayfever — michelle (@moanbagmichelle) June 10, 2018

Hopefully it will start storming soon. I’m in Ireland and its around the same in England, and I HATE the heat! — CyberAnimations (@CyberAnimations) July 1, 2018

Ireland was just too hot to handle today pic.twitter.com/njfogb3QWE — Emily O’Neill (@emy_neill) June 27, 2018

Since it’s too hot to do anything outside, I could get stuff done around the house… OR watch Game of Thrones… — Richard Ireland 🚓 🇺🇸 (@bk2seattle) July 1, 2018

it’s 31°C in Ireland wtf where’s our daily rain? it’s too hot 😭😭 — Neema • WHY DON’T WE (@ShookedBesson) June 28, 2018

Something I never thought I would see happen in Ireland. A sports event has been changed because its too HOT.😰 pic.twitter.com/pOtHLCihmj — paul giles (@gilesp11) June 30, 2018

