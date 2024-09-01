Play Button
Israeli Military recover bodies of six hostages in Southern Gaza

Gaza city
Dayna Kearney
The Israeli military says it's recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in southern Gaza.

President Biden, who met the parents of one of them, says he's "outraged" and warned Hamas will pay.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin is among the six who died.

He was one of the most high-profile hostages - whose parents addressed the Pope, the UN, and just last month Democrats in the US.

The Taoiseach says the deaths of six hostages in Gaza is 'heartbreaking' and an 'outrage'.

Simon Harris says the violence and death cannot continue and he's called on Hamas and Israel to bring about an immediate ceasefire.

The discovery comes as a mass vaccination programme gets underway in Gaza - against polio.

A Palestinian baby became the first person to get the disease in Gaza in 25 years - his mum says he was paralysed.

The UN aims to administer vaccinations to over 640,000 children in the region.

However, many believe the ongoing conflict will hamper the initiative after 48 people were reportedly killed in Israel airstrikes yesterday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

