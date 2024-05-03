Play Button
'It was bedtime for my kids': Harris says politicians' homes should be out of bounds

'It was bedtime for my kids': Harris says politicians' homes should be out of bounds
Taoiseach Simon Harris, © PA Wire/PA Images
The Taoiseach has said the homes of politicians should be out of bounds after an anti-immigration demonstration was staged outside his home.

Simon Harris said it was bedtime for his two young children when the protesters gathered outside his house in Co Wicklow on Thursday evening.

It was the latest in a series of similar recent incidents involving anti-immigration protests outside the homes of political figures in Ireland.

It is understood the Taoiseach was not at home at the time as he had been away attending a funeral.

The Fine Gael leader was asked about the incident on a visit to Belfast on Friday.

“I don’t want to say too much about this and I don’t like describing those sorts of things as protest,” he said.

“I’ve a very clear view in relation to this. Whether it’s me, whether it’s an opposition politician, whether it’s anybody, I always think people’s families and people’s homes should be out of bounds.

“It was bedtime for my kids last night when this situation arose. I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

Mr Harris was in Belfast to meet Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

 

Ms O’Neill condemned those involved in the incident at the Taoiseach’s home.

“It is totally inappropriate,” she said.

“The Taoiseach has two young kids and I think your home should be your sanctity and I don’t think there should be any tolerance for that type of attack on someone’s home.”

By David Young and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

