It’s confirmed, the National Ploughing Championships are coming to Carlow

08 October 2018

Carlow has been officially confirmed as the venue for the National Ploughing Championships next year.

The news was confirmed in Tullamore last night.

The National Ploughing Championships are officially taking place in County Carlow.

Ballintrane in Fenagh is the venue and the Quirke family farm and Henry Nolan will co-host the trade arena.

More than 20 other landowners are providing the space for car-parking for the event which will take place from the 17th to the 19th of September 2019.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor captured the moment the announcement was made.

#Ploughing19Carlow September 17th, 18th and 19th theNational Ploughing Championships are coming to #Carlow, to all those involved in securing this, well done! Let's look forward to a great event in Fenagh! Posted by Senator Jennifer Murnane O Connor on Sunday, October 7, 2018

