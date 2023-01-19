Play Button
Play Button
News

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand prime minister

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand prime minister
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand prime minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice.

Ms Ardern told reporters on Thursday that her last day would be no later than February 7th.

In an emotional speech at the New Zealand Labour Party’s annual caucus meeting, the 42-year-old said it was “time” to step down.

"I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not."

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man in his 20s arrested following alleged stabbing incident

 By Shaun Connolly
Sport 2

Waterford FC announce pre-season fixtures in Dubai

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Avalanche warning issued for popular Irish mountain range

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement