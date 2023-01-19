Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand prime minister

Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand prime minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice.

Ms Ardern told reporters on Thursday that her last day would be no later than February 7th.

In an emotional speech at the New Zealand Labour Party’s annual caucus meeting, the 42-year-old said it was “time” to step down.

"I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not."