Joseph Jackson, the patriarch of the musical Jackson family, has died, according to a source.

The 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and their talented siblings took his family from poverty in Gary, Indiana, and launched a musical dynasty.

Five of his boys – Michael, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito and Jackie – made the clan an instant sensation with the arrival of the Jackson 5 in 1969.

Over the following decades, millions would listen to recordings by the Jacksons, and Michael would become one of the most popular entertainers in history before his death in 2009.

Taj Jackson, the grandson of Joe Jackson, has said the hearts of his “entire family” are in pain following the death of the patriarch at the age of 89.

Taj tweeted: “Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don’t just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press.”

Share it:













Don't Miss