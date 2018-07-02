Jastine Valdez has been laid to rest in her native Philippines, six weeks after she was brutally murdered.

She was abducted and killed by Mark Hennessy who later died in a garda shooting.

Ms Valdez was laid to rest in her hometown of Aritao today, in-keeping with Filipino custom.

They believe the soul leaves the body after 40 days.

Yesterday, a mass has been held in Dublin to remember Ms Valdez.

Honorary Consul of the Philippines in Ireland, Mark Congdon, says he has been keeping in touch with the Valdez family.

“I’m in regular contact with them [Jastine’s family] by phone and by messaging etc.,” he said.

“Obviously they’re finding it very, very difficult, particularly coming up to the funeral service tomorrow but they are very thankful

“I attended the mass and obviously so many Filipinos attended as well and they were very thankful that the mass was held in honour of Jastine and it meant a lot to them,” he said.

– Digital Desk

