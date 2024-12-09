Jay-Z accused of raping teenager alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, allegedly alongside fellow musician Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The alleged victim claims the attack took place after an awards ceremony in New York.

Jay-Z - whose real name is Shawn Carter - has called the accusations "henious".

The lawsuit was initially launched in October, when it referred to Jay-Z as 'Celebrity A', before it was refiled yesterday, allowing for the rapper to be named.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers have also denied the accusations, as well as all recent allegations against him.

Reporting by Tara Duggan

