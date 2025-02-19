Play Button
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan to be laid to rest today

Image: RIP.ie
Rachael Dunphy
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan will be laid to rest in his native Cork this lunchtime.

The Cheltenham winning jockey passed away on Sunday, following injuries he sustained in a fall at Thurles racecourse earlier this month.

O'Sullivan passed away just days before his 25th birthday.

Tributes have poured in for the young jockey in recent days, with Davy Russell hailing him as a top-class jockey and gentleman.

In his death notice, Michael's family said he was 'full of kindness, integrity, ambition, and love, always striving to be the best person he could be'.

His funeral takes place at St. John the Baptist Church, Glantane, at twelve noon today, Wednesday.

