John Bruton believes new bill will force doctors to ‘aid and abet’ in abortions

10 September 2018

Former Taoiseach John Bruton says doctors should not be forced to “aid and abet” in abortions.

His comments come as the final touches are being put to the abortion bill which will be brought before the Dáil in a matter of weeks.

John Bruton thinks the legislation should be amended as he believes asking physicians who oppose terminations to refer patients is unnecessary.

He also said he is afraid some anti-abortion doctors will be targetted unfairly.

Mr Bruton said: “If somebody comes to you and wants a crime committed and you are not able or willing to do it yourself at the time, but you refer it, because you have knowledge of the criminal world, to somebody who does and would do the job, you could be construed, I think, as aiding and abetting committing an offence in those circumstances.

“And I think doctors are going to be placed in an analogous position.”

