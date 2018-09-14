The Junior Education Minister is defending how special needs children are treated by the school bus system.

John Halligan says Ireland’s school transport system is one the best in Europe with 12,000 children being accommodated.

One mother was forced to go on the national airwaves this week before her son, who has special needs, got a place.

Minister Halligan says it can take time.

“One of the difficulties we do have – and I will say this quite bluntly – is there is the complexity of dealing with someone with special needs

“Most of the time, it requires a taxi. It also requires a carer, maybe two carers to take that child to school or even a bus that requires a carer.”

Digital Desk

