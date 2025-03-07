Judge doubles Enoch Burke’s daily fine for continued defiance of court order

A judge has doubled Enoch Burke’s daily fine for his continued defiance of a court order.

It was put in place to stop him from attending at Wilson’s Hospital School. To date, he owes the State almost €80,000 for refusing to do so.

Despite being dismissed from Wilson’s Hospital School for gross misconduct, Enoch Burke is still getting his teaching salary, pending the outcome of an appeal process.

Mr. Justice David Nolan previously said he thought it best to make an order allowing Mr. Burke’s salary, understood to be €48,000, to be docked to pay down the fines.

But today, he was told that could take up more court time through multiple applications.

He gave the AG permission to bring an application to have a receiver appointed over his salary.

Upon hearing that Enoch Burke has entered the school a number of times since the start of the year, Mr. J. Nolan decided to double the daily fine, from €700 to €1,400.

The case will be mentioned in court again later this month.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

