Judge says Baby Reindeer 'wrongly billed as a true story'

A judge in the US has said the woman accused of stalking Richard Gadd of 'Baby Reindeer' fame can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

Fiona Harvey, who the character of Martha is allegedly based on, took a case worth $170 million against the streamer.

She says the show was inaccurate, and falsely made her out to be a convicted criminal.

However, Netflix has failed in its attempt to persuade a judge to throw out the defamation case.

US Judge Gary Klausner noted because the show begins with the line "This is a true story", it invited viewers to take the story as fact.

He wrote:

There is a major difference between stalking and being convicted of stalking in a court of law.

Harvey will now be able to continue with her lawsuit against Netflix.

Baby Reindeer follows a comedian and his experience with a female stalker.

The Netflix show has won numerous awards, including six Emmys.

