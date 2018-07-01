July set to break records as warm weather to continue

Ireland will continue to bake for the next week and beyond.

July looks set to be a record-breaker, with little or no rain expected for the next ten days.

Gerald Fleming, former Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann and a member of the World Meteorological Organisation, says the high pressure dominating Irish weather looks set to continue.

“More of the same [can be expectd],” said Mr Fleming.

“The temperatures may not reach those stratospheric heights that they reached a week or so ago, in the high 20s low 30s, but they will certainly be mid-to-high 20s which is pretty warm for us in Ireland.

“We don’t often see it and it’s really just stretching out into the distance.

“There’ll be the odd break here and there, particularly in the west and north-west, which are a bit more cloudy and dull today, but that’s really just a temporary break in what’s otherwise a very, very fine spell.”

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss