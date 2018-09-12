Junior Cert Results: South East Live Blog

12 September 2018

Junior Cert results for 2018 will be released later this morning.

Over 62,000 students will be able to collect results from their school or online.

At top of the class this year are 47 pupils who achieved 11 A grades for all subjects including the highest grade of “Distinction” in English

The new “Distinction” grade for English and the “A” grade in all other subjects do not share the same grade boundaries.

The new grade of “Distinction” represents the highest achievement possible under the new Junior Cycle English subject specification and examination.

The numbers sitting this year’s exams increased slightly – up 1.5% on 2017.

Grades are being awarded today across a total of 25 subjects.

President of the Teachers Union of Ireland John Lahart says he is delighted with this year’s results.

“In spite of the challenges that teachers face in the classroom, both teachers and students continue to get great results in the Irish education system and they now have an excellent foundation in education to go on and do the Leaving Cert,” said Mr Lahart.

View this post on Instagram Just one more sleep until Junior Cert results! 🤞 A post shared by Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) on Sep 11, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

10:50am: Our reporter Terrie Keane is at Mount Sion CBS in Waterford City, where pupils have just received their results:

And… they’re out! Students from Mount Sion CBS in Waterford city with their principal after getting their results. Check out our #JuniorCert live blog for all the latest updates from the region! https://t.co/x8XzwKKJDU pic.twitter.com/eqSmHuaawh — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) September 12, 2018

11:00am: Meanwhile, some aren’t taking the whole Junior Cert malarky as serious as others…

11:25am: The nerves are real at Mountrath CS!

Congratulations to all our students receiving Junior Certificate results today!! We are so proud of your achievements!! #JuniorCert #resultsday2018 pic.twitter.com/zojiGM8aRp — Mountrath CS (@mountrathcs) September 12, 2018

These students from Mount Sion CBS in Waterford are delighted with their results:

Congratulations to our Junior Cert Class 2017/2018 who received their results today. Once again our students have made the school extremely proud through their excellent results. #JuniorCert #resultsday2018 — Dungarvan CBS (@cbs_dungarvan) September 12, 2018

12:20pm: Waterford’s No.9 Café is cashing in on the Junior Cert buzz before offering these gourmet snack boxes. Very fancy!

#juniorcert To celebrate the junior cert results iur special today isa No.9 Snack Box #tasty pic.twitter.com/haCmOoLxUZ — No.9 Barronstrand St (@No9Barronstrand) September 12, 2018

These students in Waterford tell us what plans they have for this evening:

A massive congratulation to all our students who received their Junior Cert results this morning. There truly was exceptional results all round. We are very proud of you all. Enjoy the celebrations . pic.twitter.com/ZJTfeu4NnM — Mercy Waterford (@MercyWaterford) September 12, 2018

1:00pm: Our Beat Fleeter Brian has popped down to St. Declan’s Community College in Kilmacthomas!

2:00pm: Meanwhile, post-Junior Cert celebrations are in full swing at The Pres in Wexford…

