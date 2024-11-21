Play Button
Jury in civil legal action against Conor McGregor sent home after less than hour of deliberations

Jury in civil legal action against Conor McGregor sent home after less than hour of deliberations
Conor McGregor file pic, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
The jury in the civil legal action against Conor McGregor has been sent home for the night, having deliberated for less than an hour.

The MMA fighter, and his friend, James Lawrence, are being sued for damages by 35-year-old hair colourist Nikita Hand, who claims they raped her in a Dublin hotel.

She claims it happened in the penthouse suite of the Beacon Hotel on the 9th of December 2018.

Both men deny any wrongdoing, claiming they had consensual sex with Ms Hand.

The jurors will resume their deliberations tomorrow morning.

