A global energy company is to create 50 new jobs across the country.

‘Just Energy’ announced the positions as part of their nationwide expansion plan.

The company – which has been operating in the country since September 2017 – says they’ll be in addition to their current staff at their contact centre in Cork.

They say the majority of the new roles will be sales-orientated.

Pat McCullough, CEO of Just Energy Group Inc., said: “Our people are the cornerstone of our business.

“We are delighted to invest in identifying exceptional talent to join our team in Ireland.

“Expanding our workforce will be critical to driving the next phase of our business strategy and retaining our position as a significant player in Ireland’s energy market.”

