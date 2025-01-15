There are just six nightclubs left in the South East.

New figures from Give Us The Night show that 83 nightclubs are active in Ireland in 2025.

That's down from 110 pre-pandemic in 2019.

The research found Dublin was the county with the most nightclubs at 23, followed by Limerick with eight, and Donegal with six.

In the South East, Waterford has the most nightclubs with three, with one nightclub each in Wexford, Carlow and Tipperary.

Kilkenny is the only county in the country to be without a nightclub in 2025.

