Just two pups survive after litter of ten dumped in Carlow

Two puppies have survived a traumatic ordeal after a litter of ten were dumped in County Carlow.

The discovery was made by a fisherman in the Clashganny area Sunday night (September 15th).

The large litter of young pups had all been callously dumped in a plastic bag out in the elements left to fend for themselves.

It is not known how long the litter of pups were there but the two surviving pups were dehydrated and very weak when found among their deceased siblings.

A local animal charity shared the update on Monday (Sept 16th) saying that one of the two puppies who survived is much weaker than the other, and hoping they will survive the tragic incident.

"The pups are only days old and severely dehydrated, one is much stronger than the other and we hope the smaller one will pull through," said a spokesperson from Carlow-Kilkenny Dog Shelter online.

"We managed to get a very experienced foster Mammy who didn’t hesitate to drop everything and meet us with the pups."

The local charity based in Garryduff Paulstown in Kilkenny are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

"If anyone knows who might own these pups or know where the mother is please contact us.

"To the person who dumped them, you only had to call us and ask for help, yet again more dogs suffering due to the actions of their owners."

People are being reminded that they can reporting incidents of animal cruelty to the ISPCA.

The national animal welfare organisation ensures that acts of animal mistreatment are brought to their attention, promoting animal welfare and aiding in the pursuit of justice.

For any emergencies, please contact your local Gardaí or the ISCPA's National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515.

