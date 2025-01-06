Play Button
Justin Trudeau announces intention to resign as Canadian Prime Minister

HP9C3B Justin Trudeau - Treffen der dt. Bundeskanzlerin mit dem kanadischen Premierminister, Bundeskanzleramt, 17. Februar 2017, Berlin.
Aoife Kearns
Justin Trudeau has announced his intention to resign as Canada's Prime Minister.

It comes after rising discontent with his leadership, and his finance minister resigning last month over a policy clash.

The Liberal Party leader has held the office since 2015 and says he will remain there until the party has selected a new leader.

An election must be held in Canada by this October, with the Liberals expected to lose heavily to the official opposition Conservatives.

Mr Trudeau made the announcement in the last few minutes.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.

"Last night I asked the President of the Liberal Party to begin that process," he said.

