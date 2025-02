Kanye West's Yeezy website's been deactivated after it was selling T-shirts with the swastika Nazi symbol.

The rapper used a high-profile TV advert during Sunday's Super Bowl, to direct people to his online platform.

Organisation Shopify says it 'violated' its terms.

The artist, also known as Ye, appears to have deleted his X social media account yesterday, too.

