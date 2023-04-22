Kilkenny and Wexford motorists clocked by Gardaí during National Slow Down Day

The Gardaí enforced National Slow Down Day kicked off at 7 am yesterday and was in operation until 7 am today.

During the 24 hours, GoSafe checked the speed of 140,720 vehicles on Irish roads, detecting 211 vehicles travelling more than the applicable speed limit, including motorists in Kilkenny and Wexford.

Advertisement

During the 24-hour period of National #SlowDown Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 140,720 vehicles and detected 211 speeding, including: ❗️161km in a 120km/h zone on the M6 in Oranmore

❗️157km in a 100km/h zone on the N25 in Cork

❗️84km in a 50km/h zone on the N61 in Roscommon pic.twitter.com/gaiV99ahwF — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 22, 2023

"Slow Down Day" highlights the dangers of speeding on Irish roads. The Gardaí also aims to increase compliance with speed limits and deter excessive or inappropriate speeding.

A motorist in Grevine East, Co Kilkenny, was clocked at 127 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, while another in Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford, travelled 72km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Advertisement

The most excessive speed recorded was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone, captured on the M6 at An Carn Mór Thiar, Órán Mór, Gaillimh.

A key message throughout the campaign highlights that any increase in speed will significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision.

73% of fatal collisions in 2022 occurred on rural roads.

The most recent Garda enforcement data, and RSA research, indicate that drivers continue to speed on Irish roads.

Advertisement

The figures confirm that 73% of fatal collisions that year occurred on rural roads. Urban roads account for an additional 27%.

Our most recent data indicates that drivers continue to speed. In 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads, and an estimated 30% of all fatal collisions were due to speeding or inappropriate speed. Full details: https://t.co/1jPxJxv0ef#SaferRoads https://t.co/cV0sDD64lW — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 20, 2023

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said: "We must all take responsibility for our actions and drive responsibly.

"This means slowing down, obeying speed limits, and being aware of our surroundings.

"Remember, speed limits are there for a reason, to keep you and others safe. The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.