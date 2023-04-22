Play Button
Kilkenny and Wexford motorists clocked by Gardaí during National Slow Down Day

Shaun Connolly
The Gardaí enforced National Slow Down Day kicked off at 7 am yesterday and was in operation until 7 am today.

During the 24 hours, GoSafe checked the speed of 140,720 vehicles on Irish roads, detecting 211 vehicles travelling more than the applicable speed limit, including motorists in Kilkenny and Wexford.

"Slow Down Day" highlights the dangers of speeding on Irish roads. The Gardaí also aims to increase compliance with speed limits and deter excessive or inappropriate speeding.

A motorist in Grevine East, Co Kilkenny, was clocked at 127 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, while another in Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford, travelled 72km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The most excessive speed recorded was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone, captured on the M6 at An Carn Mór Thiar, Órán Mór, Gaillimh.

A key message throughout the campaign highlights that any increase in speed will significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision.

 

73% of fatal collisions in 2022 occurred on rural roads.

The most recent Garda enforcement data, and RSA research, indicate that drivers continue to speed on Irish roads.

The figures confirm that 73% of fatal collisions that year occurred on rural roads. Urban roads account for an additional 27%.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said: "We must all take responsibility for our actions and drive responsibly.

"This means slowing down, obeying speed limits, and being aware of our surroundings.

"Remember, speed limits are there for a reason, to keep you and others safe. The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

