Kilkenny driver caught driving 105km in 60km zone

A driver in Kilkenny was among the dozens of drivers caught travelling in excess the speed limit during a national Garda road safety campaign.

National Slow Down day is a road safety operation that enforces compliance with speeds limits and is supported by the Road Safety Authority.

It began at 7am this morning (Weds 26th) and continues until 7am tomorrow morning.

As part of the latest National Slow Down operation, one motorist in Kilkenny who was caught driving 105km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Freshford Road in Kilkenny City.

National Slow Down Day

An Garda Síochána, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, is conducting a national speed enforcement operation - National #Slowdown Day – which runs for 24 hours from 00:00 to 23:59 today, Wednesday 26th February 2025.

The aim of National #SlowDown Days is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, encourage a national conversation on the impact of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter and detect those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

2024 Figures

Approximately 400 drivers a day were caught breaking the speed limit in 2024.

145,000 fixed charge penalty notices were sent to drivers and 175 people died on Irish roads in 2024.

Fatalities for the first two months of 2025 are down twelve to 24 deaths, compared to this day last year.

