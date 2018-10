Kilkenny people warned to be wary of suspicious behaviour

14 October 2018

People in Kilkenny are being warned to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour by Gardaí.

This comes following a series of burgalaries in Kilkenny yesterday evening in the Johnstown to Ballyragget area.

An Garda Síochana are asking people to report any suspicious activity from vehicles or individuals to (056) 777 5000.

