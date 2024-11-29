Kneecap wins discrimination case against British government

Irish rap trio Kneecap has won its discrimination challenge at Belfast High Court after being denied an Arts grant.

The British Phonographic Industry approved the funding award for the west Belfast trio supporting UK-registered artists in global markets.

The funding was initially awarded to them but later withdrawn, with the British government at the time saying it was "hardly surprising" that it didn't want to hand out taxpayers' money to those opposed to the United Kingdom.

Ex UK Business Minister, now leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch, blocked it claiming they didn't want to award money "to people that oppose the United Kingdom itself".

Advertisement

A judge ruled the decision was "unlawful".

It was agreed over €17,000 would be paid to the rappers who say they plan to donate it to youth groups.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.