KSI slammed for using racist slur in latest video

KSI has been slammed for using a racial slur in a now-deleted YouTube video on the Sidemen channel.

The YouTuber turned boxer has since apologized and says he will be taking a break from social media.

He made the comment during a video for the Sidemen Channel, during which they were playing a Countdown challenge.

From his selection of letters, KSI created a four-letter slur for people of Pakistan origin.

During the video, he claimed he did it as his team were losing and they were "desperate" for points.

"I don't mean this maliciously," he said, before saying the word. It was bleeped in the video and edited so that it couldn't be seen on screen.

He then went on to say, "I'm sorry. We need points. Guys come on."

After receiving a lot of backlash, the video was deleted and KSI took to Twitter to apologise again.

I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… — ksi (@KSI) April 3, 2023

Even after the apology, he continues to face criticism online.

You’re an immature fool. You’re very lucky it’s Ramadan as well. Make it a matter of urgency that you never say anything like this again. And let your giggling little friends in that video know they’re not off the hook either. — Guz Khan (@GuzKhanOfficial) April 3, 2023

Been a KSI fan for the longest but so weird for him to say 'paki' in the latest Sidemen vid even if they bleeped it & it was 'in jest' for content Other racial slurs wouldn't be used as punchlines for YouTube gameshows. Just makes light of the word + certain people's experience. — Umir (@umirf1) April 2, 2023

KSI found fame with the Sidemen but has since tried his hand at rapping, boxing, and business.