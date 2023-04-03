Play Button
KSI slammed for using racist slur in latest video

KSI slammed for using racist slur in latest video
Jayde Maher
KSI has been slammed for using a racial slur in a now-deleted YouTube video on the Sidemen channel.

The YouTuber turned boxer has since apologized and says he will be taking a break from social media.

He made the comment during a video for the Sidemen Channel, during which they were playing a Countdown challenge.

From his selection of letters, KSI created a four-letter slur for people of Pakistan origin.

During the video, he claimed he did it as his team were losing and they were "desperate" for points.

"I don't mean this maliciously," he said, before saying the word. It was bleeped in the video and edited so that it couldn't be seen on screen.

He then went on to say, "I'm sorry. We need points. Guys come on."

After receiving a lot of backlash, the video was deleted and KSI took to Twitter to apologise again.

Even after the apology, he continues to face criticism online.

KSI found fame with the Sidemen but has since tried his hand at rapping, boxing, and business.

