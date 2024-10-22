Kyran Durnin was "failed badly" says Taoiseach Simon Harris

Taoiseach Simon Harris says the case of Kyran Durnin is "deeply disturbing, deeply upsetting" and "utterly horrifying".

The Taoiseach's comments come after a murder investigation was launched into the disappearance of the 8-year-old boy in Co. Louth.

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth to An Garda Síochána on 30 August 2024.

Following extensive enquiries, investigating Gardaí now believe that Kyran is missing, presumed dead.

On Monday, 21 October, Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Kyran Durnin, acting under a District Court Order, took possession of a private house on Emer Terrace, Dundalk.

In a statement given by Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, he stated that "commencing today, that house will be searched and be the subject of technical and forensic examinations, as will the garden adjoining open ground to that house".

The house in question in known to have been Kyran's family home for a number of years up to May 2024.

Kyran had also been a student at a local national school in Dundalk, up to approximately the end of the 2021/2022 primary school year.

The Chief Superintendent said that the Gardaí have "identified the whereabouts of Kyran's mother" but have been unable to "either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive."

"An Garda Síochána has identified the whereabouts of Kyran’s mother.

"Despite extensive enquiries carried out by Gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

"Following enquiries to date Investigating Gardaí now believe that Kyran is missing, presumed dead."

A murder investigation has since been commenced.

The Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for any information they may have on Kyran's whereabouts emphasising that people should "not rule out any information that you may have."

"I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact investigating Gardaí.

"Do not rule out any information that you may have.

"Please do not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence."

Speaking on the case of Kyran's disappearance, Taoiseach Simon Harris says he was "failed badly".

"For any of us as a human being, for any of us as a parent to think that a child can effectively disappear, go unnoticed and not be noticed that they're not there is utterly heart breaking.

"Clearly something went extraordinarily wrong here. This child was failed. Failed badly."

Anyone with any information related to the case, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.