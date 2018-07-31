A Labour councillor is calling for a change of leadership in the party – which he says is ‘sleepwalking towards oblivion’.

Noel Tuohy says while he has great respect for Brendan Howlin – he just has not clicked with the public.

The most recent poll put the party at just 3%.

The Portlaoise based Councillor says its time for change.

He said: “Even if Brendan decided or felt himself he was doing a good job, put himself before the membership, that didn’t happen the last time and that caused endless problems. Seven TDs decided who was going to be leader of the party and that didn’t sit well with a lot of the membership.”

