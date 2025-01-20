Large fin whale washes up on West Waterford coast

A large fin whale has washed up on the West Waterford coast.

It's believed the mammal has been dead for up to a week.

The remains of the whale are thought to have come ashore in the Ballinclamper area last night or early this morning and could be as large as 20 metres long.

Waterford City and County Council has advised people to stay away from the badly decomposed animal "for health and safety reasons".

They are sometimes seen off the Irish coast, up to 10 were spotted off Helvick Head in Co Waterford earlier this month.

