Large number events planned for Local Enterprise Week in the South East

Over 300 events are taking place across the country for Local Enterprise Week.

The event for budding entrepreneurs and small businesses takes place from Monday 6th and lasts until Friday 10th of March.

They'll be given help to grow their own business, with access to expert advice on key areas like financial skills and raising funds.

The Head of Economic Development and Enterprise with the Carlow branch, Kieran Comerford, told Beat News that all South East Enterprise Offices are coming together this week.

"People support people, we are all part of the same eco system when it comes to business development.

"It's really important that we come together collectively as one voice in order to support the business community and also to raise awareness.

"There are wonderful, wonderful SMEs in every town and county across the South East and they all have a story behind them, they all have the same challenges.

"It's really important that we showcase those and to support them.

"It's really about signposting and directing these people, and supporting them through a process.

"Sometimes that process is about a grant intervention or support from the state but sometimes it is just simple advice or connecting people to that wider eco system like working with the Chamber or the Network Ireland groups around the South East.

To register for this or any of the Local Enterprise Week events taking place in the South East from March 6th to 10th, or if you would like to find out more about what business support services are available visit localenterprise.ie.