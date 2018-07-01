The change-of-mind facility for the CAO closes this evening at 5.15pm.

It’s the last chance for students hoping to begin college in September to change their choices.

The CAO received more than 72,600 applicants this year.

They’ll offer the first round of college offers on August 20th.

We spoke with Dr. Derek O’Byrne, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Registrar of Waterford Institute of Technology about what students should do if they are considering changing their CAO.

He recommends that students do something that they are interested in, something that is of value to them and something that they will enjoy rather than choose a course based on what points they think they are going to get.

Want to make changes to your CAO? Watch this video for the How-to!

