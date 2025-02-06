Last month was the warmest January globally on record

Last month was the warmest January globally despite an emerging cooling phenomenon.

Temperatures were 0.79 degrees above the long term average.

January was the 18th month out of the last 19 which saw global temperatures more than 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial level, according to the EU's climate monitoring service Copernicus.

The Paris Accord signed by the majority of countries in 2016 attempts to limit temperature rises below that level. However, the Trump administration in the US has withdrawn.

Advertisement

Average temperatures in Europe were 2.5 degrees above the long term average, while last month was the second warmest January on record in Europe only after 2020.

One of the few places in northern Europe where temperatures were below average was in Ireland.

A regular cooling phenomenon is emerging called La Nina which sees cooler waters deep in the Pacific coming to the surface every seven years.

Copernicus findings from January 2025

Global Temperatures

January 2025 was the warmest January globally, with an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 13.23°C, 0.79°C above the 1991-2020 average for January.

January 2025 was 1.75°C above the pre-industrial level and was the 18th month in the last nineteen months for which the global-average surface air temperature was more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level.

The last 12-months period (February 2024 – January 2025) was 0.73°C above the 1991-2020 average, and 1.61°C above the estimated 1850-1900 average used to define the pre-industrial level.

Advertisement

Europe and other regions

The average temperature over European land for January 2025 was 1.80°C, 2.51°C above the 1991-2020 average for January, the second warmest after January 2020, which was 2.64°C above average.

European temperatures were most above the 1991-2020 average over southern and eastern Europe, including western Russia. In contrast, they were below average over Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland, northern France, and northern Fennoscandia.

Outside Europe, temperatures were most above average over northeast and northwest Canada, Alaska, and Siberia. They were also above average over southern South America, Africa, and much of Australia and Antarctica.

Temperatures were most notably below average over the United States and the easternmost regions of Russia, Chukotka and Kamchatka. The Arabian Peninsula and mainland Southeast Asia also had below-average temperatures.

Reporting by Ben Finnegan & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.