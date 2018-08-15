Latest: Here’s how the South East’s Leaving Cert students are getting on…

15 August 2018

This year’s Leaving Cert results are officially out.

We’ve sent our reporters to secondary schools across the South East to find out how students fared.

First up, it’s the students of Presentation De La Salle in Carlow, who seem to be delighted with their results…

https://www.beat102103.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/vox-2.wav Despite one being a little miffed by the way subject results are displayed: https://www.beat102103.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/vox.wav In Tipperary, President of the TUI teachers’ union, Seamus Lahart – who teaches at Colaiste Dun Lascaigh in Cahir says there are plenty of other options for left disappointed by their Leaving Cert results: https://www.beat102103.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Tipp-teach.wav

Almost 4,000 pupils appear to have failed maths – a breakdown of the stats shows that figure works out at around 10% of all those who sat the ordinary level paper. We also travelled to Ramsgrange Community School, Wexford where we’ll have more updated as the morning goes on. We’re at Ramsgrange Community School, Wexford to check out how their students are faring with this year’s #LeavingCert results! pic.twitter.com/TlM7CGq2GY — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) August 15, 2018 Let’s not forget about Kilkenny! Our reporter Aoife popped over to Abbey Community College in Ferrybank where it was happy faces all around for retiring principal Detta Cahill’s final Leaving Cert year. Beat met students at Abbey Community College today in Ferrybank, celebrating their fantastic #LeavingCert results! pic.twitter.com/Ls8w7d6NRg — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) August 15, 2018 https://www.beat102103.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/LEAVING-VOX-Mixdown-1.mp3

