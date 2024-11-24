Play Button
Latest opinion poll shows drop in support for Fine Gael and a boost for Sinn Féin

Simon Harris, © PA Wire/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Support for Fine Gael has dipped as a resurgent Sinn Féin are breathing down their necks.

That's according to the latest Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks poll which has Fine Gael leading at 22%, down 4, followed by Sinn Féin on 20%, up 2.

Fianna Fáil remains the same on 20% support.

Independents/Others is up 3 at 19%, Aontú is up 2 at 5%, Social Democrats is down 1 to 5%, Labour remains unchanged at 4%, and Green Party is down 1 to 3%.

People Before Profif-Solidarity has stayed the same at 2%.

The poll was conducted on November 21st and 22nd among a sample of 1,420 people with a margin of error of +/- 2.6pc.

People will go to the polls on Friday 29th November to vote for their new government.

