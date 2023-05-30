Laws to ban sale of vapes to under 18s to be approved this morning

Laws to ban the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products to children will be approved by the Cabinet this morning.

The changes will also see a ban on the advertising of nicotine products near schools and on public transport.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly expects legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to under 18s to be passed before the Dáil's summer recess.

The number of retailers which can sell vaping products will be reduced, for example banning them in vending machines or at events for children.

While advertising near schools and on public transport will also be prohibited.

A number of other European countries have already introduced a ban and the Department of Health is concerned vaping is a gateway to smoking.

It cites research from 2018 and 2019 which suggests one in ten children aged 12 to 17 vape, while 15 per cent of 15 and 16 year olds have used e-cigarettes.

The proposed ban is expected to be given the nod by Cabinet this morning.

