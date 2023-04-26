Leaving Cert 2023 results date remains unknown

Students still don't know when their Leaving Cert 2023 results will be issued.

The exams begin in six weeks time, with students still in the dark as to when their results will be ready.

The State Examinations Commission says it's still looking to recruit examiners to correct the papers, which was one of the issues which led to last year's results not being released until September.

A spokesperson for the SEC added it's considering how to avoid a 'cliff edge' drop in grades compared to 2022.

There are concerns students won't be able to adequately plan for third level, especially in finding accommodation, without a results date.

Guidance counsellor Betty McLoughlin says it would be helpful if students knew when their results would be issued.

"Their focus at the moment is getting these 6 weeks under their belt and getting the exams started.

"But as soon as those exams finish, they will be anxious to know when they are starting, what preparations need to be put in place, what is the timeline for them.

"And of course, the big concern is, as well all know, is the issue of accommodation."

Betty believes the SEC should be learning from previous years, not repeating any mistakes.

"I am hoping that forewarned is forearmed but it's only the next few weeks that it will really become clear to us as to whether there have been lesson learned from the past and that we can improve as we move on based on the information and what we have learned from the previous year."

Examiner Recruitment

The recruitment process continues for examiners to correct the papers and

According to the State Examinations Commission, in the case of the Leaving Certificate, with the addition of the 2023 incentive payment, examiners will typically earn between €7,721.00 and €10,844.00 depending on the subject marked.

In the case of the Junior Cycle, with the addition of the 2023 incentive payment, examiners will typically earn between €4,858.00 and €5,010.00 depending on the subject marked.

State Examinations Commission continues to recruit Examiners for 2023.

LEARN, EARN, RETURN Posters were issued to all schools.

To find out more on how to register interest in correcting this years examination papers,visit secexaminer.ie.

